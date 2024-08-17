CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,175,000 after buying an additional 1,702,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

