Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,193,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.8 days.
Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 3.6 %
CRECF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 146,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.50.
About Critical Elements Lithium
