Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,500 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 1,193,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.8 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Down 3.6 %

CRECF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.31. 146,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

