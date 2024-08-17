Crypterium Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $100,866.69 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crypterium

Crypterium launched on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

