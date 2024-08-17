Crypterium Trading Down 3.8% This Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Crypterium token can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $91,394.52 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

