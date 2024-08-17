CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 115,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

CSX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,870,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

