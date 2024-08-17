CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CTS Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.52. 108,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. CTS has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin Baumeister sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $300,351.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,898.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

