CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $48.62 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $2,085,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in CubeSmart by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 93.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $2,682,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

(Get Free Report

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.