CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,316,000 after buying an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,850,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,975,000 after purchasing an additional 445,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,947,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,085,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,194.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

