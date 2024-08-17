Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 218,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Cumulus Media Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Cumulus Media

About Cumulus Media

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.