Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) vs. Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Financial Comparison

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glucose Health and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 95.31%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Glucose Health.

This table compares Glucose Health and Curaleaf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.54 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -8.21

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Risk & Volatility

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glucose Health and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health N/A N/A N/A Curaleaf -20.29% -14.43% -5.20%

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

