D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.02. 2,000,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,845. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $185.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

