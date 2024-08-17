Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.29. 52,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $40.95.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daiichi Sankyo
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.