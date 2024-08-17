Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.29. 52,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,764. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

