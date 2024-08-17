Daiwa America Downgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Hold

Daiwa America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of ZI opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

