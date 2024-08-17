Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Danaher in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $269.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.45. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.