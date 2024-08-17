Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Danimer Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,424,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 125.8% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
