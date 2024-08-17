DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

