DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
