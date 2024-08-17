Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DESP. B. Riley upped their price objective on Despegar.com from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Despegar.com stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 3,135,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,128. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.23 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

