DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Holdings Increased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $74.65. 3,122,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.