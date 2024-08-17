DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Short Interest Update

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Friday. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

DFI Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. DFI Retail Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

