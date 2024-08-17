Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.82. 1,163,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,180. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.60.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

