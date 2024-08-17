Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Update

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,744,000 after purchasing an additional 543,160 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,980,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 249,832 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,940,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,587 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 755,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,934,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,499. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.23 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

