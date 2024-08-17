Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Sutton Place Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sutton Place Investors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,752,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 1,111,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 988,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.11. 1,246,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,333. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

