Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFAS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.32. 210,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,615. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

