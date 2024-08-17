Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.0 days.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLMF remained flat at $51.53 during trading hours on Friday. Diploma has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.