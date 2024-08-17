Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 214.0 days.
Diploma Stock Performance
Shares of DPLMF remained flat at $51.53 during trading hours on Friday. Diploma has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77.
Diploma Company Profile
