Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

