Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Discovery Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $7.00.
About Discovery
Featured Stories
