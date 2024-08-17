Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 390 ($4.98) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOM. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.51).

DOM stock opened at GBX 301.60 ($3.85) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of GBX 275 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 402.60 ($5.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 313.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 331.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,587.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,789.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian Bull purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,538.30). 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

