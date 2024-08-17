Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and traded as low as $4.95. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 83,015 shares traded.

Dorel Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $348.08 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.