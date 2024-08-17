Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Lowered to $0.50 at HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Draganfly Stock Performance

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 497.78% and a negative net margin of 292.78%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

About Draganfly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,473,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 13.13% of Draganfly as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

