Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Lowered to $0.50 at HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Draganfly Stock Performance
Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 497.78% and a negative net margin of 292.78%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Draganfly will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
