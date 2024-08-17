Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $2.33 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

