Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $2.33 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.92.
Dream Impact Trust Company Profile
