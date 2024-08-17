Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.15.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. 2,642,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.