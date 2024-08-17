Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.27. Duluth shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 143,348 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Duluth Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $105.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.70 million. Duluth had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Duluth by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

