Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lowered by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.9 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

ETN stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.68. 2,768,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,878. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

