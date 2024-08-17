ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Shares Up 1.3%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 35,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 45,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
