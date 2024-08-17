ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Shares Up 1.3%

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 35,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 45,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

ECN Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.