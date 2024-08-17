Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.95

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.95 and last traded at C$23.88, with a volume of 214210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.78.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.807597 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total value of C$267,656.98. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$751,971.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,659. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

