Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $34.34 million and $755,331.94 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,991,005 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

