Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of EFN opened at C$27.29 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5701107 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 11,174 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$279,350.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and sold 68,874 shares valued at $1,714,350. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.