Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $387,238,000 after purchasing an additional 385,058 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $591.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.42. The firm has a market cap of $533.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.