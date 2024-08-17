Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,034 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.87. 48,482,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,228,957. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

