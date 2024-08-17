Ellsworth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 29th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $216.12. 88,620,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,901,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.