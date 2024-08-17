Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes $525,000 Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,909,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 780.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 489,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $57.13.

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.