Ellsworth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.29. 476,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,336. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $629,424.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,029,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,301 shares of company stock worth $3,907,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

