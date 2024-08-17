Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

EMR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

