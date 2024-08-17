Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Emerson Electric by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 17,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $103.09. 3,416,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.