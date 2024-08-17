ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Announces Earnings Results

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NDRA opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.