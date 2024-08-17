Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Price Performance

Enova International stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,938.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $238,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,938.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,028 shares of company stock worth $5,495,742. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.