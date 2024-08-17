Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $320.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enstar Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Enstar Group by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.