Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $320.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.70 and a 200-day moving average of $303.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $229.57 and a twelve month high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
