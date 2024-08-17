Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 9,675 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $146,963.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $245,595. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.