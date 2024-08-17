Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.17.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 792.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
