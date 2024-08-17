EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.88

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$98.88 and last traded at C$98.48, with a volume of 13934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on EQB from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.44.

EQB Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.20. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 11.7194067 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

