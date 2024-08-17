Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $910.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $880.00 to $910.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $877.79.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $828.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $781.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $796.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

