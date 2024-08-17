Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

TRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.00. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 465,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $71,605.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,515 shares of company stock valued at $270,955. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

